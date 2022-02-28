Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom had complaint about Jake Cooper’s winner for Millwall

SHEFFIELD United boss Paul Heckingbottom said his side worked hard on nullifying Jake Cooper’s threat from set-pieces – and felt the defender’s winning goal on Saturday could have been a free-kick to his side.

Jed Wallace aimed the delivery from the right towards the back post after Danny McNamara had been fouled and Cooper towered above everyone to head home his fifth goal in his last six league game against the Blades.

“We know his threat, he scored the goal today but he’s also a threat from, you could see first half, whenever there’s a free-kick in your half of the pitch he’s the target,” Heckingbottom said.

“It might not be that he’s going to get the effort on goal with the first header but it’s the balls running off that header.

“We spoke about it, worked on it and I thought we dealt with very well until that free-kick which is obviously one they’ve worked on. On another day it could be a free-kick to us but it’s not and we’ve paid the penalty today.

“It’s a soft free-kick to give away against a team that play for set-plays. We spoke about that. In terms of Cooper getting free, it’s a well-worked one from them from the training ground.

“Our only gripe is that to get Cooper free [Shaun] Hutchinson and [Murray] Wallace, I would normally say blocks, but it’s not, they’ve actually run at John Egan and Robbo [Jack Robinson] and moved the out of the way, that’s why he gets free.

“Some weeks you get them as free-kicks, today we didn’t.”

Image: Millwall FC