Millwall’s Gary Rowett asked if former recruitment chief Alex Aldridge is re-joining from Stoke City

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett preferred not to comment on a report that Alex Aldridge is set to return to the club from Stoke City.

Aldridge was the Lions’ head of recruitment before he left for the same role with the Potters in August 2020.

Aldridge led the Lions’ recruitment from 2017 and in his time heading up that department Millwall signed first-team regulars Bartosz Bialkowski, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Ryan Leonard and Tom Bradshaw.

When asked after the 1-0 win over Sheffield United at The Den on Saturday if he could comment on the report, Rowett replied: “No, not really.”

Millwall appointed Harvey Bussell as head of recruitment in January 2021.

Image: Millwall FC