‘Incredibly proud on and off the pitch’ – Millwall manager on Jimmy’s Day in superb Den atmosphere

GARY Rowett said how proud he was to be Millwall manager on a day when the club again honoured Jimmy Mizen and marked the occasion with a win over Sheffield United.

Jimmy, 16, was murdered in 2008 and his parents Barry and Margaret Mizen have worked to highlight youth violence in the hope of making London safer.

Rowett was speaking after his team’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Rowett was asked about the Lions’ latest injury worries – after Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson went off – but also made sure to mention his admiration for Jimmy’s parents.

The Lions are down to 14 fit senior outfield players if Bennett and Hutchinson are ruled out.

“They all seem to be muscle injuries as well, so they’re not even impact injuries or injuries in games, whether they’re fatigue-based,” Rowett said.

“We got a new pitch that’s harder, you’re training on softer pitches and you go onto a hard pitch, some teams have had a little bit of a challenge within that. Some teams have had challenges with injuries post-Covid, we don’t know the effects on the muscles.

“I’ve got my head in my hands every time someone goes down because I know what it means, I know the cost of that, how difficult that is then in the weeks ahead because we haven’t got many players coming back in the next two or three weeks.

“I’m really thankful for a clear week. I would have put Benik [Afobe] on today but I just didn’t want to risk him.

“At the moment our results have been fabulous. Our performances have been different, QPR we played really well, Derby we played well then had to defend. Today we just had to defend well for most of the game.

“To beat Sheffield United twice this season, to keep a clean sheet here, is a fabulous achievement.

“It’s a massive effort and I think the players are going to need a little bit of a breather.”

Rowett also paid tribute to the supporters at The Den.

He said: “There are some games when we have to get the place rocking ourselves with the performance. There are games like today when our fans have to help us and they did. They’ll always get behind the team if they can see the effort and the drive.

“We were out on our feet with probably half an hour to go but we kept going and showed that resilience. We made it difficult for them, Sheffield United didn’t really have many good chances so it’s not as though we’re hanging on with lots of chances against us.

“We were just hanging on without the ball and that’s the difference.

“Nice tribute as well because it was Jimmy’s Day, his parents, the work they’ve done to highlight his situation, I think everyone gets behind that. I’ve read the story and it’s a fantastic story and everyone should be in full support.

“Both fans applauded it again, another situation when football comes together when it needs to. As a Millwall manager today I’m incredibly proud on and off the pitch.”

Image: Millwall FC