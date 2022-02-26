‘Quite phenomenal’ – Millwall boss hails his side’s character after fourth win in a row despite injuries

GARY Rowett was thrilled with Milwall’s character as the Lions won a fourth consecutive game despite losing another two players to injury.

Jake Cooper’s 61st-minute goal gave Millwall a 1-0 win over Sheffield United at The Den. Mason Bennett limped off in the first half and skipper Shaun Hutchinson was injured after the goal.

It was the first time under Rowett the Lions had won four league games in a row.

“It’s a tough league so to win any game feels like a tough challenge,” Rowett said. “But to win four on the spin is a brilliant achievement for the players. Especially in the scenario we’re in with players going down injured every single game.

“It’s quite phenomenal, really, to have played a very good Sheffield United side after Wednesday night’s exertions. They had the luxury of making three strong changes to their team, they can bring three very, very good players on.

“We’re in a position at the moment where we just have to grind it out and keep going. I thought the first half showed that to a certain degree. Both teams lacked a little bit of zip and spark to their play.

“We certainly struggled a little bit on the ball to get into good enough areas.

“Mason going down just meant we lacked that little bit of physicality to attack areas and keep the ball in there.

“We’ve got two wingers almost playing up front, which you’re almost expecting the ball to come back.

“And Sheffield United are a good side. I’ve watched a lot of them recently and I think they’re probably as good as any other team behind Fulham in the division. They’ve been really impressive in their recent run and I think Paul [Heckingbottom] and his staff have done a fabulous job with a good squad to start to challenge. I expect them to be challenging come the end of the season, probably even for the top two positions potentially.

“In the circumstances we had to dig it out. Second half we were a bit better at the start, started with a nice spark about us as we have done so often. We scored the goal, a brilliant goal, good run from Danny and great ball in from Jed.

“Coops certainly enjoys playing against Sheffield United because he scored a 25-yarder earlier in the season to win us the game and today he scores a towering header. When he gets up around the back of defenders there are not many players that head it the way he does with his size, it was a brilliant header.

“After that we just didn’t have the energy or the quality to get out on the ball. They changed their formation, they brought [Sander] Berge on and [Morgan] Gibbs-White and it just made it difficult for us to get out.

“We just had to dig in, we had to show to show character. We lost Hutchy as well, Dan Ballard coming on who hadn’t played much football.

“We had to show character and I think what you saw today was a really truly hard-earned three points and clean sheet.”

