REPORT: Millwall 1-0 Sheffield United

By Alex Grace at The Den for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL secured their fourth win in a row to narrow the gap on the Championship play-off places to five points, after a 1-0 win over Sheffield United at The Den.

Jake Cooper scored the only goal in the 61st minute, heading home Jed Wallace’s free-kick.

However, yet again a win didn’t come without cost as both Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson went off injured.

Match details

It was a fairly scrappy first half between two sides who certainly did not want to lose any ground in the play-off race.

Sheffield United’s Oliver McBurnie fired over in the first minute. Oliver Norwood also saw an effort clear the crossbar before John Egan’s header went straight into the arms of Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Lions’ final ball was letting them down. As he did against QPR, Wallace sent a beautiful long pass looking for the on-rushing Scott Malone, but his ball was a fraction too close to Wes Foderingham.

The second half started with the visitors on top, Jack Robinson forcing Bialkowski into a tricky-looking save.

However, from the resulting corner, Millwall broke and Tyler Burey was only stopped by a cynical foul by George Baldock, who was booked for his intervention.

Millwall broke the deadlock in the 61st minute. Wallace’s free-kick was headed home by Cooper, who continued his excellent scoring record against the Blades. Cooper scored an injury-time winner against United in the fixture earlier in the season after an injury-time equaliser, also at Bramall Lane, in 2019.

However, the goal did come at a cost for Millwall as Hutchinson was forced off. Daniel Ballard, making his return from injury, replaced the Lions skipper.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side looked for a response but came up against a very well-drilled Millwall defence even though they were minus their leader at the back.

Sander Berge’s ball found Morgan Gibbs-White, but he was denied by a brave save from Bialkowski as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

The Blades piled on the pressure at the end, but the Lions’ defence stood firm as the hosts inflicted just a second defeat on United in their last 14 games.

Takeaways

Four wins a row as Lions close the gap on the play-offs

Millwall’s season has dramatically turned around in recent weeks. The Lions have now won four games in a row – the first time since March 2018 during that tremendous 17-match unbeaten run.

Things have completely turned around since the 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Millwall look like they are playing with the shackles off, with a lot more freedom and confidence.

The Blades had lost just one in 13 before this and had gate-crashed the play-off picture with victory on Wednesday night against Blackburn. The Lions are now just five points off the top six and have a decent-looking run-in. Could we be set for yet another dramatic end to the season?

However…

Yet more injury pain

Gary Rowett has been dismayed by the number of injuries Millwall have had this season, and he was once again cursing his luck here.

Bennett has been a bright spark and helped the Lions reignite their season over the last few weeks.

As you can imagine, there was much anguish around the ground when he went down after a few minutes, after he had appeared to be moving uncomfortably.

It’s a real shame as the trio of Bennett, Wallace, and Burey were an absolute nightmare for the Derby defence to deal with on Wednesday night, and they were getting into their groove here before Bennett’s withdrawal.

However, Benik Afobe was back in the squad, so at least if Bennett is set for some time out, he can be replaced by the on-loan Stoke man.

Millwall’s attack has been hugely affected by injuries, but Rowett had been able to pick a regualr back five.

Not Hutchinson could be out. Ballard is back – but it would be hard to quantify what the loss of a totem such as Hutchinson could mean.

Cooper strikes again against the Blades

Cooper loves playing against Sheffield United. The big defender has scored some crucial goals against the Yorkshire outfit during his time in SE16.

Think back to the 2018-19 season: his stoppage-time leveller at Bramall Lane earned the Lions a vital point in their battle against relegation. He also scored in the 3-2 defeat to the Blades earlier that campaign.

He scored a tremendous winner when the sides met earlier this season. Hi goal today was his fifth in his last six appearances against them.

Team news

Rowett named an unchanged side to the one that won at Derby. Afobe returned to the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson (Ballard 62’), Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Burey (Lovelace 90’), Bennett (Evans 15’).

Subs not used: Long, Pearce, Mahoney, Afobe

Image: Millwall FC