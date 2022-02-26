TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Sheffield United – Lions unchanged but bench boost as striker returns

MILLWALL are back at The Den on Saturday afternoon to take on one of the Championship’s form teams, Sheffield United.

The Lions have improved in recent weeks and face a Blades side that has entered the top six.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett names the same side that defeated Derby County 2-1.

There is a boost on the bench as Benik Afobe returns from a hamstring injury. He replaces Tyrese Briscoe.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Bennett, Burey.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Ballard, Evans, Mahoney, Lovelace, Afobe.

Here is the Sheffield United side:

Paul Heckingbottom makes four changes at Millwall. Kyron Gordon replaces the suspended Charlie Goode, whilst Oli McBurnie, Connor Hourihane and Iliman Ndiaye are all recalled. 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐒!#SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/kFeCQujIE4 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 26, 2022

Image: Millwall FC