TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Sheffield United – Lions unchanged but bench boost as striker returns

MILLWALL are back at The Den on Saturday afternoon to take on one of the Championship’s form teams, Sheffield United. 

The Lions have improved in recent weeks and face a Blades side that has entered the top six.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett names the same side that defeated Derby County 2-1.

There is a boost on the bench as Benik Afobe returns from a hamstring injury. He replaces Tyrese Briscoe.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Bennett, Burey.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Ballard, Evans, Mahoney, Lovelace, Afobe.

