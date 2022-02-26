‘He knows the challenges’ – Millwall manager was pleased to be able to give owner Den gifts

GARY Rowett was pleased his side gave John Berylson the perfect gifts on the owner’s latest visit to South Bermondsey – two wins in front of a raucous Den.

Berylson was at the games against Cardiff City and QPR, and saw victories against Steve Morison’s side and in the London derby before heading back to the United States.

Rowett is in regular contact with Berylson and said the Lions owner knows the challenges they have faced this season.

“It’s really nice when the owner comes over,” Rowett said. “John’s a great guy, he spends a bit of time with everyone at the training ground, he’s that type of person.

“It’s nice to give him a couple of wins, to see some winning football and a good performance against QPR and the second half against Cardiff.

“I have regular conversations with him, he knows the challenges we’ve had this year, he knows some of the challenges we have in general as a club anyway.

“You look at the number of players that have come through [from the academy], sometimes you have to do that and take the odd hit on results here and there, just to get them that experience. And I think we’ll be much stronger for that.

“We’re in a really good position but I know everyone would like us to be further up the league and going for promotion. But I think that’s not always realistic.

“It was nice to win a couple of games when he was over and at least he will be going back in a positive frame of mind.”

Image: Millwall FC