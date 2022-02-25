Millwall’s Mason Bennett on Tyler Burey, Jed’s big influence – and celebration against Derby County

MASON Bennett said Millwall’s 2-1 win at Derby County was one of the highlights of his season – as he highlighted the influence of Jed Wallace after the Lions’ star attacker’s return to the side.

Wallace scored the first from a free-kick – after Bennett had been fouled – before Bennett went on a brilliant run through the Rams defence to set up the second. Derby’s defence had no answer to Bennett technique and pace before his cross reached Wallace whose shot was blocked and Tyler Burey fired the loose ball into the roof of the net for his second goal in two games.

Bennett, who joined Millwall from Derby, was booed whenever he got the ball but it had no impact on his superb display.

“Brilliant, one of the highlights of the season, personally,” Bennett said on Millwall’s Recast. “I thought the lads dug in, especially second half, they made a few changes and pushed us into our own half.

“First half, first 10 minutes I thought we were superb. We got that early goal which gave us confidence.

“Tyler Burey again, I’m buzzing for him. I keep telling him to get in the box when anyone is wide and it dropped to him, it was a great finish.”

Bennett was asked about Wallace’s return to the side.

“It’s not just his performances on the pitch, it’s his talking, especially to me and Tyler in the changing rooms and Monday to Friday, he gives me that confidence,” Bennett said. “He gives me that belief in myself, which I need. He’s great to have around the place and I can’t thank him enough.

“To have him on the pitch, putting in performances like he is, he’s a top-quality player. I’m buzzing to be up there with him, to have him in a 10 [position], you see his quality there, he’s got everything. I’m delighted he got his goal.

“We knew coming into it they’ve had great support all season, which is fair play to them. They’ve 28,000 a game, we knew it was going to be a cauldron environment.

“Once you score the crowd are deflated. It gets our fans going and I’m buzzing for them. The support has been amazing especially with a long journey mid-week.”

Bennett is excited to be playing alongside Burey in attack.

“He’s got his opportunity now, he’s playing in that position up front. He’s more of a wide player but me and Jed did it last year,” Bennett said.

“I keep talking to him, giving him advice – stay close to me and be a nuisance up there. I thought he was brilliant all game and I’m delighted he got the second goal.”

Bennett exuberantly joined Burey in celebration after that strike.

Bennett added: “If you’re going to get stick you might as well give it back!”

