Championship preview: Millwall vs. Sheffield United – Lions aim for double plus boss on forward

THEY are probably not the circumstances Gary Rowett would have chosen, but Millwall fans are getting a tantalising taste of what the club’s next generation have to offer.

And there could be further glimpses of that at The Den this weekend.

With Benik Afobe only having an “outside chance” of featuring against Sheffield United, Tyrese Briscoe could again be in the Lions squad as the only out-and-out centre-forward and in with a chance of a debut.

Tyler Burey, 21, had already signalled his talent and further potential with a number of bright appearances off the bench before he scored a superb goal in front of the home support in the 2-0 win against QPR last week. He got his first away from home in the 2-1 victory at Derby.

Zak Lovelace, 16, is set to see more action over the rest of the season as the Lions remain short of attacking options. He made his second senior appearance against the Rams.

Abdul Abdulmalik, 18, has long been thought of as someone who is also destined for the first team, though his progress this season has been slightly less dramatic after he briefly left the club last summer for a number of trials.

Maikel Kieftenbeld became the 20th Millwall player to pick up an injury this season when he damaged his hamstring last week. He was initially expected to be out for a month.

After mid-week games during all of February, the Lions now at least have a week to recover after this weekend.

“Benik might have a very outside chance of being involved at the weekend but I’d expect him to be involved the week after (away to Reading),” Rowett said before Wednesday night’s game at Derby.

“And then probably the closest next one is Maikel Kieftenbeld who is feeling a bit better, so we’re hopeful that’s not quite as serious.

“Sheyi Ojo is making quite good progress but again to what level is obviously too early to say.

“But what we hope is we get through these next couple of games and then we go Saturday to Saturday which will give us the chance to get one or two a little bit closer.”

Rowett has brought a number of under-23s including Nana Boateng into his squad during the Covid-19 and injury crises over the winter months.

Briscoe, 20, received his first call-up on match-day last Saturday at Ewood Park and was in the squad again against the Rams.

“Tyrese is an out-and-out striker. He’s someone who can play down the middle, he’s quite a mobile lad, he’s got a little bit of everything to his game,” Rowett explained.

“Again, he’s another one who’s been accelerated.

“Zak certainly at Blackburn would have undoubtedly come on for some period. Connor [Mahoney] would be the same.

“Because of Benik’s injury and Maikel’s injury Ty comes into consideration as well. He’s done well, Abdul has done quite well so again if we have to get these boys up until players are back then of course we will.

“We’ve seen it with Tyler and that little bit of freshness he’s brought, sometimes you don’t know until you try.

“We’re not in an ideal situation injury-wise but we have to make the most of it.”

The Blades have gone from 13th to sixth after nine wins and one defeat in 13 games since Paul Heckingbottom – the winning boss when Barnsley beat Millwall at Wembley in 2016 – replaced the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Bennett, Burey.

Match odds: Millwall 21/10 Draw 11/5 Sheffield United 11/8

Last meeting: Sheffield United 1-2 Millwall (Sharp 45’ pen; J Wallace 11’, Cooper 90+2’).

Image: Millwall FC