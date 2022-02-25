Millwall boss may make changes to freshen against Sheffield United – but has only two real options

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said he might have to make changes against Sheffield United this Saturday – but his attacking options are limited.

The Lions only have three forwards: Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey.

Wallace and Burey scored in the 2-1 win at Derby County on Wednesday and Bennett was involved in the second goal with a brilliant run through the Rams defence before a cross and shot from Wallace that broke to Burey who fired home.

Rowett has the option of starting winger Connor Mahoney, or of bringing George Evans into midfield and resting one of the front three.

Benik Afobe is a big doubt to be available against the Blades as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Rowett was impressed with his attackers at Pride Park.

“We have to remember it’s Tyler’s first league start,” Rowett said on Recast. “I thought at times he was really good, at times we need him to take more care to keep possession of the ball.

“But he’s a dangerous player, he’s an exciting player, he’s scored two goals in two games and he’s got that little bit of a killer instinct in and around the box.

“Mason’s been excellent, for the second goal he does absolutely unbelievably. He got a little bit of stick from the fans but in fairness that’s the way to answer it, to show quality and what he’s all about.

“And I’ve got to say, Jed’s come back and just given the players that little bit of extra belief because he’s such an important player for us. He’s shown that.

“At times, we’re going to be out on our feet because those three are having to play more minutes than I would like them to play.

“We might have to make changes Saturday and accept we might have to get fresh legs in there because it’s going to be quite difficult to go again.

“But it’s always a little bit easier when you’ve won three games on the spin. We’re in good form, the team have worked incredibly hard for the shirt all season.

“We’ve had really difficult periods but we’ve stuck together and we try to show a little bit of spirit. It’s good for the fans here to see, we’ve not won enough games away from home. It’s good for them to see a win and what we can hopefully do is put another big performance in.

“We’re going to need to rest up and recover and we need to be ready to go again.”

Image: Millwall FC