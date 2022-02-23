Millwall game-plan praised by Derby County defender as Lions make it three in a row

DERBY defender Nathan Byrne praised Millwall for the way they nullified the home side in the Lions’ 2-1 win at Pride Park on Wednesday night.

Jed Wallace and Tyler Burey scored before Jake Cooper’s own goal with two minutes left gave the Rams hope but the visitors held on for a third win in a row.

“The first half has cost us,” Byrne told Derby’s media. “We know we weren’t good enough but I think we probably had the same amount of chances they did, but they took theirs and we didn’t.

“I think you have got to give Millwall credit for the way they set up. They stopped us playing our normal game but we have always got to find a way.

“In the first half, unfortunately we didn’t. It was better in the second half but when a team has a 2-0 lead, it’s easier for them to sit in and soak up the pressure.

“We are always going to give it a go but it’s not enough for the situation we are in. We still believe and everyone is still positive in there.

“We have two massive away games coming up so we will prepare right and give it our all.

“We know we need to be better at both ends of the pitch, score more goals and that’s what we are trying to do.

“The fight is always going to be there with this group of players. It’s the most honest, hard-working group of players I’ve played with, that’s never in doubt, but we need to kick on now and hopefully go on a run.

“The boys will prepare now, travel down to Luton and hopefully we can get a result there.”

Image: Millwall FC