REPORT: Derby County 1-2 Millwall

MILLWALL registered their third consecutive Championship win as they defeated Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park on Wednesday night.

Goals from Jed Wallace and Tyler Burey – his second in two games – gave Gary Rowett’s side a commanding lead against the club he played for and managed.

Jake Cooper turned the ball into his own net with two minutes left but the Lions held on.

The result moved Millwall to within seven points of sixth place with 14 games left to play this season.

Millwall went ahead in the second minute and it was Wallace making up for lost time as he scored his sixth goal of the season as he chases a third consecutive campaign scoring double-figures.

Max Bird aimed to get the Rams level in the 12th minute but his effort went over.

Eighteen minutes in and Millwall January transfer target Louie Sibley fired a free-kick at goal but Bartosz Bialkowski had no problems with the shot.

The Lions continued to be a threat on the counter-attack but Burey couldn’t turn Jed Wallace’s cross on target.

But 30 minutes in and it was dreamland for Burey, who followed up his first senior goal for Millwall with his first away from home. Again, Wallace was involved.

⏱ 30' It's there! Bennett shows pace and power to burst down the left-hand side, and find Jed Wallace – the ball eventually makes its way to Burey, who smashes home his second goal in consecutive games! 🐏 0-2 🦁 | #Millwall https://t.co/mviSfZKPLO — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) February 23, 2022

The Rams made two changes at half-time as Colin Kazim-Richards and Ravel Morrison came on for Sibley and Festy Ebosele.

Millwall had to mount a rearguard action in the second half to protect their lead.

⏱ 60' The Lions are having to soak up a lot of Derby pressure as The Rams go in search of a goal… 🐏 0-2 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) February 23, 2022

The Lions were under more pressure in the second half but composed performances such as George Saville’s kept the hosts at arm’s length.

There was a nervy end as Cooper turned Kazim-Richards’ cross past Bialkowski, but Wayne Rooney’s side couldn’t get an equaliser.

It was Millwall’s first away win since December and only their fourth of the season as they continue to remarkably keep in touch with the play-offs despite 20 players being injured at different times this season.

Rowett was able to bring on 16-year-old Zak Lovelace for his second Lions appearance, while Bennett was also given a rest as George Evans was introduced against his former club.

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, 17 Saville, Malone; J Wallace; Burey (Lovelace, 85), Bennett (Evans, 85).

Referee:Jeremy Simpson

Attendance:23,943

Image: Millwall FC