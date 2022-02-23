TEAM NEWS: Derby County vs. Millwall – Burey gets first start as Afobe misses out once again

MILLWALL are at Pride Park on Wednesday and go in search of their first away victory since December.

The Lions begin the evening 14th in the Championship standings, but could move within six points of sixth if they beat the Rams.

Team news

Gary Rowett has stuck with the same side that was meant to start at Blackburn on Saturday, meaning Tyler Burey makes his first official start in the league.

The bench also remains the same, with Ryan Leonard, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Benik Afobe, Tom Bradshaw, Oliver Burke and Sheyi Ojo still unavailable.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Bennett, Burey.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Mahoney, Ballard, Evans, Briscoe, Lovelace.

Here is the Derby side: