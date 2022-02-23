Alex Aldridge reportedly set to leave Stoke City as head of recruitment for Millwall return

ALEX Aldridge is reportedly set to leave his head of recruitment role at Stoke City for a return to Millwall.

Aldridge left the same role at the Lions in August 2020 to head up player recruitment with the Potters under Michael O’Neill.

Aldridge joined Millwall as a recruitment officer in May 2015 before replacing Andrew Mills as head of recruitment in the summer of 2017 at the age of 24.

The website Football Insider has claimed that Aldridge has agreed a deal to return to the Lions.

Millwall appointed Harvey Bussell as head of recruitment in January 2021 after he left Birmingham City.

Image: Millwall FC