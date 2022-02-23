Millwall’s Mason Bennett on whether he would do a Scott Malone and celebrate goal against Derby

MASON Bennett insists he won’t be a “hypocrite” and not celebrate if he scores against his former club Derby County on Wednesday night.

Bennett, 25, has scored three goals in his last five games and will be facing the Rams for the third time since his January 2020 move to Millwall.

Bennett is one of four former Derby players in the Lions squad, club captain Alex Pearce, George Evans and Scott Malone the others.

Malone scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw between the sides at The Den last November and shushed the away fans who had been jeering him.

Bennett was asked if he would celebrate should he get on the scoresheet against Wayne Rooney’s side.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “Regardless of what’s happened in the past, I’m at Millwall now and I’m enjoying my time here.

“I don’t like it when I see it on telly players not celebrating against their old club.

“I’m not going to be a hypocrite and not do it myself.

“If I score on Wednesday I will celebrate, yeah.”

Image: Millwall FC