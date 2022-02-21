Millwall down to seven senior players in midfield and attack after another injury confirmed

MILLWALL are down to three fit senior midfielders with Maikel Kieftenbeld set to be side-lined with injury for at least a month.

Kieftenbeld had started the last six league games but was absent from the match-day squad for the weather-postponed game against Blackburn on Saturday.

It leaves boss Gary Rowett with just Billy Mitchell, George Saville and George Evans in that area.

Millwall also only have four senior forwards for the three attacking places in Rowett’s preferred formation.

Youngsters Zak Lovelace and Tyrese Briscoe were in the match-day squad at Ewood Park.

The game was surprisingly called off 45 minutes before kick-off despite the pitch appearing mostly clear of snow.

“It’s incredibly disappointing, not least because we’ve travelled all the way up here, our fans have travelled all the way up here in difficult conditions,” Rowett told BBC Radio London.

“We made it clear we wanted the game on. People have to make those decisions. It’s very easy to put blame on people. Look, it wasn’t easy conditions but we felt the game was playable. Hugely disappointing.

“We’re in good form, we wanted the game on. We’ve got injuries. Michael Kieftenbeld is out for four weeks, so add him to the list.

“But we’re in a position where we just want to play games, we want to keep this run going. We’ve performed well in recent weeks, against QPR was probably the best we’ve performed in a long time.

“So we wanted to play the game, the players wanted to play the game. But the rest of it unfortunately we couldn’t control.”

Rowett and Adam Barrett had a kick-about on the pitch after the postponement was confirmed.

Rowett added: “We did some lovely movement, I think you’ll see, in trainers as well! If we were going to fall over we were going to fall over, but we were trying to make it clear the game was okay.

“I think the referee’s main concern was a waterlogged pitch, it was quite heavy.”

