‘Phenomenal support; ‘furious’ – Millwall chief executive on decision to call off Blackburn game

MILLWALL’S Steve Kavanagh said he was “deeply unhappy” at the decision to call off the Championship game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday – calling it “farcical”.

The match was postponed after a second pitch inspection just 45 minutes before kick-off, with around 500 Lions fans having made the long trip to Lancashire.

The first inspection was at 12pm and most of the snow appeared to have been cleared from the surface by 2.15pm.

Images from our reporter in Blackburn showed little snow on the pitch by 3pm and the sun shining.

Meanwhile, games at Preston and Bolton – 10 and 14 miles away – went ahead, with those surfaces looking at least as bad if not worse than the snowfall on the Ewood Park pitch earlier in the afternoon.

“It’s a farcical decision,” Kavanagh said on Millwall’s official website.

“By the time the decision to postpone the game was made the majority of the snow had been cleared.

“At worst, kick-off could have been delayed by a short while to allow any necessary additional time needed to clear what was left. To just call it off in the way it was leaves a bitter taste and I have to question the judgement made.

“By the time 3pm arrived the skies were clear, snow around the ground had long melted away and the pitch was unquestionably in a playable state.

“I’m deeply unhappy with the decision and have expressed that disappointment in the strongest possible terms to the governing bodies.”

Millwall will fund coach travel for fans for the rearranged fixture.

Kavanagh added: “We had 500 supporters who travelled through some horrific weather to get to Ewood Park today.

“The storm in the past 36 hours or so has been as bad as many of us will remember, but despite that, we’ve still got an excellent number of fans making a 500-mile round trip. That is truly phenomenal support and it’s because of that we’re so furious.

“You’ve got fans who have paid out a lot of money for train tickets, petrol, hotel rooms, and more, and I’m not sure that was factored into the thinking when postponing the game.

“I can’t and won’t accept that and we’ll do all we can to ensure fans are compensated as much as possible for their efforts.”

❄️ Wanderers' staff have been working hard to clear the pitch of snow and their efforts have paid off. 👊🏼 The game will go ahead. Please travel to the stadium carefully!#BWFC 🐘🏰 pic.twitter.com/IaKFlpB231 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) February 19, 2022

🎥 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙖 𝙨𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙮 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙩 𝘿𝙚𝙚𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙡𝙚…🌨 Lots of work being done on the pitch ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off, but no concerns at present over today’s game!#pnefc pic.twitter.com/E8Snbzwjab — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 19, 2022

Image: Millwall FC