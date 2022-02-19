Millwall’s Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers is called off 45 minutes before kick-off

MILLWALL’S game against Blackburn Rovers is off after a pitch inspection 45 minutes before kick-off.

Attempts were made to clear snow from the surface this afternoon.

Millwall tweeted: “The referee has taken the decision to postpone today’s game on the grounds of player safety due to unsatisfactory pitch conditions following severe weather.

“The club sincerely apologises to Millwall fans who have battled the conditions to get here.”

🥧 Any travelling #Millwall fans still within the vicinity of Ewood Park can collect hot, perishable food from the concourses, as donated by @Rovers. pic.twitter.com/CfEbKWA4B0 — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) February 19, 2022