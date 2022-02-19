TEAM NEWS: Blackburn Rovers vs. Millwall – First start for Burey, Ballard back, Kieftenbeld out

MILLWALL are at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon when they are aiming for a third consecutive Championship win.

The Lions are sixth points off sixth and face a Rovers team in third, four points off second-place AFC Bournemouth.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett two changes from the side against QPR. Tyler Burey starts his first league game in place of the injured Oliver Burke.

And there is another blow for the Lions as Maikel Kieftenbeld is out. George Saville returns to the midfield.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Bennett, Burey.