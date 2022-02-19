Millwall’s Gary Rowett on poor record against Blackburn – and absence of Rovers’ top scorer

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett says the Lions’ recent poor record against Blackburn Rovers has no bearing on this afternoon’s game at Ewood Park.

Millwall have beaten Blackburn just once in their last 12 meetings, a 1-0 win under Rowett in July 2020.

The Lions haven’t won away at Rovers in the league since November 2012.

Rowett got his first win in five games against QPR on Tuesday, their first victory over the Hoops in eight matches and only their third in the last 22 meetings between the sides.

Rowett isn’t thinking about the poor run against Rovers.

“You don’t look at that as a manager, I think it’s always other people that make a little bit of rhetoric out of it. It’s never really something that would bother me particularly,” Rowett said.

“QPR is one for us that has been a really hard team to get a result against in the last four or five meetings. It was nice to get that one out of the way.

“But I genuinely don’t think it makes any difference or has any bearing at all on anything, really.

“When we played them earlier in the season we were very unfortunate not to win the game.

“We’ve got to go to their place and put a top performance in to try to get a result. We know that, so it doesn’t really change.”

Rovers are set to be without their 20-goal top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, but Rowett believes Tony Mowbray has plenty of options to cover the Chile international’s absence.

Rowett said: “He’s a top player, he’s their top goal-scorer by some distance and one of the top scorers in the league. So of course if he’s not playing you would prefer that to if he was playing.

“But at the same time, it would be remiss [to ignore] the players that they’ve got that can come in. We’ve seen [Tyrhys] Dolan play really, really well against us. We’ve seen [Reda] Khadra come on recently and play really well.

“They signed [Ryan] Hedges from Aberdeen, they’ve got [Sam] Gallagher. They’ve got some good players in those forward areas. I’d imagine they’ll be able to cover that.

“They’re going well in the league, they’re in a great position.

“We try to prepare mentally as though they’ve got their best team out. That’s the way we should do it.”

Image: Millwall FC