Millwall boss open to new deal for midfielder as he continues to impress with contract running down

GARY Rowett is not ruling out offering Millwall midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld a new contract this season.

Kieftenbeld, 31, is out of contract in the summer and told NewsAtDen recently he hopes for talks over his future.

Rowett spoke in the January transfer window about targeting younger players, but Kieftenbeld, who will be 32 four days before his contract expires at the end of June, has been outstanding since his return to the team.

The former Birmingham midfielder has started every minute of the last six games and has helped Millwall turn their form around as they collected 10 points in that period.

Rowett was asked if it will be difficult not to offer Kieftenbeld new terms if he maintains his form.

“Of course it will, that’s always going to be the case if someone is impacting the team,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “If they’re impacting your team in a positive way then you’d be stupid not to want players like that around a little longer.

“What we’re conscious of is that we’ve got a big summer ahead of us in terms of lots of challenges for various reasons.

“What you want to try to do is leave some of those decisions a little bit later if possible.

“But you’ve always got to try to be fair to the players as well. You don’t want to leave it too late but sometimes in football you have to make decisions based on a number of things and a number of games.

“But Kief, I’ve spoken about it, I think that every player that’s in the building will have an opportunity to get offered a new deal.

“And certainly if they’re in the team playing really well then that’s the best way to do it.”

