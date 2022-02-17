Millwall’s on-loan Sheffield United forward could be out until the next international break

MILLWALL have been dealt yet another injury blow this season as Oliver Burke could be out until the next international break.

Burke went off with a hamstring injury in the 28th minute of the 2-0 win against QPR at The Den on Tuesday.

His replacement, Tyler Burey, scored the second goal and could be set for the first league start of his Lions career at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Millwall’s other January loan signing from Sheffield United, Luke Freeman, is likely miss the rest of the campaign after he suffered a serious hamstring tear.

Boss Gary Rowett is without the injured Ryan Leonard, Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo.

Benik Afobe is set to miss this weekend’s game at Ewood Park, also with a hamstring problem.

The next international break is after the game at Stoke City on March 19.

“We got the results [of Burke’s scan] and I think he’s going to be out a little bit longer than a Benik-type injury,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “Exactly how long we don’t know, probably I would imagine he’ll miss the next five or six games.

“We’re still waiting for the specialist to give an opinion but the initial prognosis is it’s not a minor one, but it’s certainly not as serious as Luke Freeman’s.”

Image: Millwall FC