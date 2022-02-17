Boost for Millwall as Blackburn Rovers’ second top-scorer in league this season set to miss clash

MILLWALL have been given a boost ahead of this weekend as Blackburn Rovers’ top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz is ruled out with an ankle injury, according to boss Tony Mowbray.

Brereton Diaz went off with a twisted ankle in the 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The Chilean international scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw between the teams at The Den in August.

Brereton Diaz is the second top-scorer in the Championship this season with 20 goals in 30 games.

“He’s okay, in a good mood, joking around as he normally does. He has twisted his ankle, it wasn’t a kick, and he will miss a period of time,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We will wait and see how long that will be.

“He won’t be available this weekend which is a blow but it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and see if they can knock the goals in.

“Ben filled a void when Adam Armstrong left and if Ben is going to miss a game or two then someone else has to step up.

“I thought it was a kick but he has turned his ankle.

“We’ll have to see, everyone’s body is different, they recover differently.

“I don’t want to put a timescale on it but suffice to say he won’t be available this weekend and fingers crossed he recovers quickly and is back soon.”

