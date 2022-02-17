Millwall owner on ‘transition’, why he is excited about the future – and ‘big summer’ of recruitment

MILLWALL owner John Berylson has praised the passion, commitment, and desire of the players in trying circumstances – and outlined how excited he is about the future of the club.

Berylson was at The Den for the victories over Cardiff City and QPR as the Lions made it 10 points from their last four games at home.

Berylson saw home-grown products Danny McNamara and Billy Mitchell deliver excellent performances again, while Tyler Burey – who was signed for Millwall’s academy from AFC Wimbledon – scored his first goal in the London derby against the Hoops.

Millwall hope those players, along with the likes of Zak Lovelace and Nana Boateng, will form the core of the squad over the next few years.

But Berylson also pointed to the Lions’ current position, just six points off sixth, as he feels it’s still all to play for between now and May 8, the end of the regular league season.

Berylson admitted Millwall are on a “transitional journey”, with boss Gary Rowett aiming to further reduce the average age of the squad in the summer after the departures of Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in January.

Millwall posted Berylson’s latest message to supporters on their official website.

“Our home form has been brilliant and there has been some great moments, goals, performances, and results at The Den so far, and it really felt that last night’s game in particular had all those ingredients chucked in, including the type of atmosphere which makes the place so special and unique,” Berylson said.

“There is no escaping the fact that we’ve really suffered from some bad luck with injuries, but all you can ask is that those players out there play with the type of passion, commitment, and desire which you can all relate to, and I don’t think there is any question that is the case with this team. Everyone is stepping up to the mark and that makes for some exciting times both now and in the future.

“It’s particularly pleasing when you have our own younger players showing their potential on the big stage and credit to Billy Mitchell, Danny McNamara and Tyler Burey for their impact on the senior side to date. Alongside them you also have the likes of Nana Boateng, Zak Lovelace, Besart Topalloj and Hayden Muller who have been exposed to the first team, while Alex Mitchell, Isaac Olaofe, and several others are away from the club enjoying successful and beneficial loans.

“The future looks very bright indeed, but so does the present. We’re well placed in the Championship table and we know that as a club, for whatever reason, we always seem to be better in the second-half of seasons. Let’s hope this one is no different, and I see no reason why it won’t be given the performances of late and the way in which these players are fighting for the badge on their chests.

“It feels like we’re on a bit of a journey as a club – a transitional one – and we hope you’ll join us in your numbers as your support is absolutely crucial (more so than at any other club in my opinion) to success on the pitch. Having that extra couple of thousand inside the stadium makes the world of difference on and off the pitch as we continue to recover from the issues created by Covid.

“There are games to play and to win between now and May and who knows where we will end up. I think that is exciting, and then we can look forward to a big summer for the club in terms of recruitment and squad-building ahead of 2022-23.

“Thank you for your support and all the fine work you continue to do in the name of the club. I couldn’t be any prouder to lead Millwall – your club – and I look forward to seeing everyone at The Den again soon.”

Image: Millwall FC