Millwall’s Gary Rowett has honest answer as he’s asked whether Lions are back in top-six challenge

MILLWALL moved to within six points of the play-offs with their 2-0 win over QPR on Tuesday – but Gary Rowett isn’t thinking about a potential top-six challenge.

Rowett was asked if the play-offs are realistic but the Lions boss pointed to the injury problems this season and said his focus is on “consistency” and “enjoying” the rest of the campaign.

Millwall have potentially lost Oliver Burke to injury to add to Luke Freeman’s torn hamstring that is set to keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

“I think the way the injuries have gone, the way the season has gone, I’ll be really honest, I just want to enjoy the last bit of the season and see where it takes us,” Rowett said when asked about the six-point gap.

“Get a little bit more consistency in our game, give people like Tyler Burey [a chance], young Zak [Lovelace] was again on the bench. If I had had an opportunity to get him on I probably would have done. If we hadn’t had injuries. That’s really key for us.

“At this stage of the season to be 23 points away from the bottom three is also a massive achievement by the players.

“Those six points depend on whether we can get that consistency in the team.”

Rowett praised wing-backs Danny McNamara and Scott Malone for their attacking play against the Hoops. Malone assisted Mason Bennett for the opener.

“We worked a little bit in the week, we felt in certain games, the Preston one, a little bit in the Cardiff one, we just struggled to get enough bodies high enough up the pitch to cause problems for the opposition,” Rowett explained.

“So we worked a little bit on just attacking with extra numbers, but sensibly. I thought we did that. Our midfielders joined in really well, our centre-backs stepped up at times, and our wing-back went higher when it was on their side. Our forwards played a little bit closer together. Little bits we’re trying to work on.

“I think the problem at the moment is you work on it, do it really well, and then you’ve got to work on it with three different players the next week. That’s a challenge but let’s see how we go.”

