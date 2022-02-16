Millwall’s on-loan Arsenal defender plays practice match as he is set to be available at Blackburn

DANIEL Ballard should be available to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday after playing a practice match on Tuesday.

Defender Ballard, 22, has been out since November 27 and had knee surgery in the first week of December.

“Dan’s played 45 minutes for the under-23s and played a practice match [Tuesday] for 70 minutes,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said.

“If he came through that, which we think he did fine, and there’s no after-effects, then he’ll be available now.

“It was important that we graduate his return and don’t throw him in too early.

“He’ll certainly be available.”

