Millwall wait to find out extent of injury to Sheffield United forward – but better news on striker

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is hopeful that Benik Afobe will be available in two weeks as the striker has suffered only a “mild” hamstring injury.

Afobe missed the 2-0 win against QPR when another forward, Oliver Burke, went off with what appeared to be another hamstring problem.

Luke Freeman could miss the rest of the season after he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Rowett was asked if the midfielder would rehab with the Lions.

“That’s probably the least of my concerns at the moment,” Rowett said. “The fact that he’s unavailable for a large part of the season is disappointing.

“Benik, better news, his is only a mild hamstring injury so probably a couple of weeks, I would hope.

“Burkey, not sure yet, he felt his hamstring.

“Scotty Malone came off but I think that was more just cramp. You’ve got a few there, Jed [Wallace] at full tilt, Mase [Bennett] at full tilt – every time someone goes in for a challenge I’m closing my eyes, if I’m being honest.

“It’s hugely disappointing. You think about Dan Ballard, Lenny [Ryan Leonard], recently [Tom] Bradshaw, [Sheyi] Ojo, the list keeps going on. Jed was out for a long time.

“That’s been a big factor in our season so far. Fair play to the players to go out there and put a performance like that in tonight. To be down to the bare bones, I thought it was magnificent.

“I’m certainly a very proud manager this evening.”

