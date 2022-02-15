Millwall’s Gary Rowett makes claim about win over QPR – plus praise for young goal-scorer

GARY Rowett said Millwall’s 2-0 win over QPR was “as good a performance” as he’s seen in his reign – as he praised Tyler Burey following the forward’s first goal for the club.

Burey got the Lions’ second at The Den after Mason Bennett had opened the scoring and the hosts could have won by more.

However, there was yet another injury scare as Oliver Burke was forced off in the 28th minute, Burey his replacement.

Jed Wallace was involved in both goals as Millwall moved to within six points of sixth place.

“It’s probably as good a performance overall that the team has put on since I’ve been here,” Rowett said. “Against a very, very good QPR side that we’ve found difficult to beat in recent years. They’re a talented team, they keep the ball well and make it difficult for you to press them. They’ve got really good creative forward players.

“I think we stifled them tonight. In open play I can’t really remember them creating many chances. We had most of the big chances tonight and I’m a little bit disappointed in some ways that we didn’t win by more than two goals.

“We could have scored after two minutes and a couple more after that.

“There were some big performances tonight. The frustration is we seem to count the cost after every single game with another injury. Oli Burke felt his hamstring which is just incredibly disappointing.

“We’ve had so many injuries this season. I think it’s the worst I’ve ever known at the worst possible times.

“But it was a good performance all over.

“Jed’s got star quality, we know that, and having him back in the team and back fit is a big thing for us. He shows two bits of quality. He peels out to the right, it’s an unbelievable ball to Scott Malone who makes a great run and Mason Bennett just reacts quicker than the defender. Lovely little cushion from Scotty and a great finish.

“Then the second one Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson] wins it, drives out with the ball, shows a bit of composure, plays it to Jed and it’s a lovely little flick for Tyler to cap off what’s been a really promising few months for him. But you then need to show that in a bigger part of the game.

“He hasn’t had many opportunities, he’s felt he’s ready. He’s come to see me about it and he said ‘if I get the moment again I know what I’ve got to do to score’. It’s a great finish. It’s something he does all the time in training, he’s got great quality and I certainly don’t think that will be his last Millwall goal.

“We felt he needed games just to show what he could do. Sometimes with young players when they’re impacting all the time it’s difficult for them to start when there are senior players in his way.

“He went out to Hartlepool and scored three or four goals of really high quality. There was an opportunity to bring him back. Hartlepool desperately wanted him but I just felt he would have opportunities this season.

“I think next season he will have a great chance to be a starter for us. But what’s he’s got to show when he gets his chance like tonight, he’s got to go and impact the game.

“He certainly did that.”

