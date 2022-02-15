REPORT: Millwall 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL secured back-to-back wins for just the third time this season as they comfortably dispatched Queens Park Rangers at The Den.

Mason Bennett gave Gary Rowett’s side the lead in the second half, before Tyler Burey netted his first Millwall goal as the Lions moved to within six points of the play-offs.

Match details

Millwall should have been ahead inside the first 30 seconds. Bennett’s cross reached Danny McNamara at the back post, but he opted for full power and blasted his effort over the bar.

The Lions almost made a breakthrough in the 23rd minute. Jed Wallace met Billy Mitchell’s clever pass with a beautiful first-time curling effort which David Marshall at full stretch just about managed to push away.

McNamara and Wallace both went close again before the visitors threatened. Stefan Johansen’s corner fell to Sam Field, his shot took the slightest of deflections off Bennett and ended up in Bartosz Bialkowski’s arms.

All that first-half work paid off four minutes into the second period as the Lions opened the scoring with a wonderfully crafted goal. Wallace’s pinpointed cross found Scott Malone and his first-time ball fell perfectly to Bennett who finished superbly past Marshall.

Burey, introduced in the first half as a substitute for the injured Oliver Burke, went close, as did Malone as Millwall looked to add to their lead.

They finally did on 65 minutes, and it was a very special moment for Burey. A highlight of Millwall’s performance was the way the back three stepped out to deal with QPR advancing and this was another example. Shaun Hutchinson found Wallace whose nice flick paved the way for Burey to run towards goal and finish brilliantly.

The visitors did threaten in the 73rd minute, Maikel Kieftenbeld having to head an effort off the line.

Substitute Charlie Austin fired wide before Yoann Barbet also fizzed an attempt off-target, but Millwall comfortably saw out the victory.

Takeaways

Burke pain is Burey’s gain

Millwall had already lost Benik Afobe and one January signing Luke Freeman to hamstring injuries with the latter possibly missing the rest of the season. It now looks like their other winter window arrival Burke could also be set for a spell on the side lines with a hamstring problem.

Millwall’s luck on the injury front this season has been out, with Rowett so far this term unable to pick from a fully fit and available squad. You can’t help but feel this has had a very big impact on what the Lions have been able to do in what has been a frustrating season in terms of results.

However, one person’s pain is another’s gain. Burke’s departure paved the way for Burey, a player that has been on the fringes for a while now. He came on in the 28th minute and couldn’t have grasped his opportunity any more impressively.

A first league start for Millwall is surely on the cards at Blackburn.

Bennett’s purple patch continues

That goal against West Brom, his first in front of fans at The Den, has given Bennett a new lease of life.

He is currently going through a real purple patch, and he netted in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He was a constant threat from the outset. That ball into McNamara inside the first 30 seconds was a signal of how he was going to be a problem for the QPR defence and so it proved.

Staying injury-free has been his main problem since his arrival in SE16. He has the chance now with Afobe and Burke potentially out to really cement his place in the side and ensure that he is someone Rowett will find hard to take out of the side.

Back-to-back wins – are the play-offs back on?

It was all doom and gloom after a poor start to 2022 but the Lions have picked up in recent matches and are also finding the net. It was the third time in the last four home games that they have scored two goals.

The challenge is of course to repeat this form away from home, something that has been a struggle.

If they can do that then a top-six challenge is very much alive. This victory leaves the Londoners six points behind Middlesbrough, although they have played a game more, and the gap to Huddersfield is seven points with the Lions having played a game less.

It’s not over until it’s over. A good result at Blackburn on Saturday could make the last 14 games of the season very interesting.

Team news

Rowett made one change to the side that beat Cardiff at the weekend. Bennett replaced the injured Afobe.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone (Pearce 82’); Kieftenbeld, Mitchell; J Wallace: Burke (Burey 27), Bennett (Saville 89’)

Subs not used: Long, Evans, Mahoney, Lovelace

Booked: J Wallace (59’), Burey (65’),

Image: Millwall FC