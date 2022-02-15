TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. QPR – one Lions change plus youngster comes back in on bench

MILLWALL host their west London rivals Queens Park Rangers at The Den on Tuesday night.

The Lions are nine points off sixth place, and take on a Hoops side that are firmly in the play-off race in fourth place.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change to his side. Mason Bennett replaces the injured Benik Afobe.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace; Burke, Bennett.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Saville, Mahoney, Evans, Burey, Lovelace.