Exclusive: Millwall’s on-loan Sheffield United midfielder could miss the rest of the season

MILLWALL have suffered a major injury blow as midfielder Luke Freeman could be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Freeman has damaged his hamstring and a scan at the weekend has confirmed the severity of the injury.

Freeman, 29, joined the Lions on deadline day on a loan move from Sheffield United.

It is yet another blow for Millwall manager Gary Rowett, who has not had a full squad to choose from for any game this season.

It was hoped Freeman could provide creativity in midfield.

Freeman made his debut as a substitute against Fulham. Millwall will hope that is not his only appearance for the side this season.

Image: Millwall FC