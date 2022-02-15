Exclusive: Millwall’s on-loan Sheffield United midfielder could miss the rest of the season
MILLWALL have suffered a major injury blow as midfielder Luke Freeman could be ruled out for the rest of the season.
Freeman has damaged his hamstring and a scan at the weekend has confirmed the severity of the injury.
Freeman, 29, joined the Lions on deadline day on a loan move from Sheffield United.
It is yet another blow for Millwall manager Gary Rowett, who has not had a full squad to choose from for any game this season.
It was hoped Freeman could provide creativity in midfield.
Freeman made his debut as a substitute against Fulham. Millwall will hope that is not his only appearance for the side this season.
Image: Millwall FC