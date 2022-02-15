Championship preview: Millwall vs. QPR – why Lions face pivotal few days in their season

THIS has the feeling of a pivotal week for Millwall’s ambitions in the rest of the season.

After Saturday’s 2-1 win against Cardiff City at The Den, the Lions have 40 points from 30 games.

After the same number of matches last season they had 41. They went on to draw their next two very winnable games, against Luton and Wycombe, and lose another winnable one away to Barnsley.

That meant they had given themselves too much to do and despite a flurry of five wins in the following seven games they couldn’t really get to within touching distance of the top six.

Millwall won only one of their last six games after that run to finish 11th.

Beat QPR tonight and bogey team Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and it could set them up nicely with less than a third of the season left.

But, typically this campaign, when there’s a glimmer of hope there’s a dark cloud not far away.

Millwall could be without Benik Afobe against the Hoops after the striker went off against the Bluebirds.

Luke Freeman, the potential creative spark the Lions could do with in midfield, is also a doubt to feature after having a scan on a hamstring problem at the weekend.

To say Millwall could be without their only out-and-out centre-forward might be an affront to Mason Bennett after his quintessential No.9 play against Steve Morison’s side for the second goal.

Bennett beat Aden Flint, of all people, to flick on a long free-kick from Bartosz Bialkowski and then instinctively darted to where the space was at the back post to leap and head home George Saville’s cross.

Bennett could resume the productive partnership he had up front with Jed Wallace in the second half of last season.

Saville’s crucial contribution against Cardiff puts him in contention for a start, possibly alongside Maikel Kieftenbeld who has earned his boss Gary Rowett’s praise recently.

After going seven matches unbeaten, Mark Warburton’s QPR suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at bottom side Barnsley at the weekend.

QPR could be without Chris Willock who missed the setback at Oakwell with a knee injury.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Burke, Malone; Bennett.

Match odds: Millwall 7/4 Draw 9/4 QPR 11/5

Last meeting: Championship (August 7, 2021): QPR 1-1 Millwall (Dickie 31; J Wallace 11).

Image: Millwall FC