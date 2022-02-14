‘Do something about it’ – Millwall boss on away form as Lions continue good Den record

GARY Rowett has challenged his Millwall side to “do something about it” and improve their away form.

Millwall defeated Cardiff City 2-1 on Saturday, their second win in their third home game. Millwall have lost just one of their last nine games at The Den, the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

But the Lions have won only three games away from home this season.

“I think our home form has been excellent,” Rowett said. “If you take out the Forest game, which could have gone either way late on and we ended up on the wrong side of the result, we’ve not lost many. I think it’s one defeat in seven or eight in the Championship.

“Our biggest challenge has been our away form. It’s been poor. I can think of without naming them three or four games and results that have really been disappointing this season away from home.

“Sometimes that’s the difference in the Championship. You look at all the teams clambering to get away from the bottom areas and get into the top bits.

“If someone would have said to us at this stage of the season, I think we’re 20 points off the bottom three and not sure how many points off the top [six], maybe seven or eight, we wouldn’t be overly disappointed.

“But because of recent results I think we are.

“So we’ve got to do something about it. We’ve got to show a little bit of spirit like we did today to start winning some games to climb the league again.”

Rowett got the better of former Millwall captain Steve Morison.

He was asked if that made the result more satisfying.

Rowett replied: “Not really, I don’t really know Steve. I think he’s focused on Cardiff and getting the job full-time.

“He’s done a really good job to be where they were, to have a really good transfer window. They’ve seen their results improve off the back of it.

“They are a really hard side to play against and I think sometimes that can stop you getting into trouble.

“But it doesn’t matter to me. We want to win games of football – I don’t care who it’s against and what manager.

“I was pleased today because probably for 89 minutes we were the team in control.

“But you’ve got to go and score on the back of that control and thankfully we did.”

Image: Millwall FC