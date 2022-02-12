Cardiff City boss Steve Morison’s deadpan response when asked about reception at Millwall

STEVE Morison was asked about the reception he received at The Den on Saturday.

Millwall defeated Morison’s Cardiff 2-1, the former Lions skipper’s first return to SE16 since he left as a player in 2019.

The home support inevitably chanted asking Morison what the score was late on.

Morison was asked if it was the reception he expected.

“No, they were too nice to me,” Morison deadpanned.

Morison felt goal-scorer Murray Wallace should have been sent off.

Morison said: “He slides in on [Jordan Hugill] and because we don’t go down and get the foul it’s all right. That’s just me nit-picking.

“He made foul after foul after foul and then he goes on and scores the goal. He’s been excellent for them all season.

“It is what it is. I’m just pissed off I’m leaving the ground with a loss.”

Image: Millwall FC