‘Should have had penalty’ – but Cardiff boss Moro urges side to take Millwall loss ‘on the chin’

CARDIFF City manager Steve Morison said his side should have been awarded a penalty against Millwall at The Den on Saturday.

The Bluebirds claimed Jake Cooper had handled the ball.

Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett went on to give the Lions a 2-0 lead before Joel Bagan’s late goal.

“We should’ve had a penalty and then it might’ve been a different game,” Morison said. “We made two bad errors which led to two goals, and we weren’t good enough to score a second goal.

“It’s a stonewall penalty, end of conversation. Apparently his hands are in a natural position. If diving and stopping the ball with your hands is natural it’s a new one on me. But we won’t dwell on it.

“I said to the players after that sometimes you have to take it on the chin, because when you are scrapping like we’ve been it’s emotional, and mental tiredness as well as physical.

“We need to dust ourselves down, recharge, I’ll pick the best team on Tuesday that’s going to be able to get a result against Coventry. We go again.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was also asked about the visitors’ spot-kick appeal.

Rowett replied: “I haven’t seen it back. There was one earlier with a Cardiff player where it’s hit his arm but it was down by his side. Coops’ was potentially just a little bit further away from his body.

“I don’t know. I’m sure they might feel a little big aggrieved but I haven’t seen it back.”

Image: Millwall FC