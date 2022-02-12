‘He’s a player I trust massively’ – Millwall boss on midfielder and ‘fabulous’ goal-scoring defender

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett hailed “fabulous” Murray Wallace after the defender’s goal against Cardiff – but also picked out the influence of “trusted” midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Wallace scored the first goal against Cardiff on Saturday before Mason Bennett added the second in the 2-1 win.

Kieftenbeld has regained his place in the side alongside Billy Mitchell.

Wallace’s goal was his fifth of the campaign in his 28th appearance.

“I think he’s been fabulous all season,” Rowett said about the Scottish defender. “He’s been as consistent as any of our performers, both off the ball in the way that he has defended and on the ball. He has shown a lot of composure in a lot of the games.

“That’s five goals this season for him which is a really, really good return. We need one or two others to chip in in tight games like this that sometimes makes the difference. If you go and score a set-piece it opens the game up.

“I thought Maikel Kieftenbeld was fabulous as well. The last two or three games that he’s come back in I think he’s been superb. He’s certainly injected that drive and desire into some of the moments in the game that helped us today.

“He’s a player that I trust massively. He’s a player that knows where to play at the right time in games. He senses danger really well and complements some of the other midfield players that we’ve got.

“He’s been really good recently.”

Image: Millwall FC