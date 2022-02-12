Millwall midfielder has scan on hamstring problem – as Lions’ only striker goes off against Cardiff

LUKE Freeman has had a scan on the hamstring problem that caused him to miss Millwall’s game against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Striker Benik Afobe hobbled off with 10 minutes left as boss Gary Rowett was again left to assess more potential injury problems.

Freeman made his debut against Fulham after joining on loan from Sheffield United but could now be sidelined.

“He’s felt his hamstring. He’s trained really well, he played against Fulham,” Rowett said.

“He’s been really bright for a week and we were really excited to see him play but he felt his hamstring so that’s disappointing.

“We’ve had that scanned today but haven’t had the results back yet.

“Benik looked like he felt his hamstring late on in the game, that’s why he came off.

“Oliver Burke had about two or three knocks, that’s why he came off.

“The frustration for us is you put Jed [Wallace] back in a little bit fitter and you see the impact second half as the game goes on that he has.

“We’ve spoken about it before, we can’t afford to lose the attacking players and options that we’ve got.

“Every time we get a result we seem to have to count the cost on the back of it. Certainly we haven’t had a lot of fortune this season in terms of those key injuries to forward players.”

Image: Millwall FC