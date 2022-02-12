Millwall boss on Cardiff’s conservative approach, tactical breakdown – and big possession stats

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett felt his side had “clear control” against Cardiff but that it took a second-half improvement to clinch the points against Steve Morison’s side.

Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett scored goals after the break to put the Lions 2-0 up before Joel Bagan pulled one back two minutes into injury-time.

Rowett felt the Bluebirds had a defensive approach.

“Cardiff had a clear game plan, it was to drop in and block the game up and make it really difficult for us to find space,” Rowett said. “And maybe try to pinch a set-piece or counter-attack.

“The first half they made it difficult, it’s up to us to find a solution. We played side to side a little bit too much and sometimes you need someone to step in and create those movements, have more creativity and play forward a little bit quicker.

“We struggled a little bit first half, got nervy and frustrated. I just said to the players at half-time, we have to be patient but work harder to create those movements.

“I thought our two strikers played two wide in the first half, they needed to play closer together to link more.

“Second half I thought we were really good. Started really well, really bright. We looked like we had a bit more zip about our play and creativity.

“After that Cardiff probably had a five-minute spell when they started a get a little bit of joy and that made the come out and open up and attack a little bit more.

“Actually that helped us because it opened the spaces up, it meant the game swung a bit more.

“I thought we started to really come into it and we scored two really good goals. We should have really, apart from the last minute-and-a-half, I thought we were fairly comfortable in the game.

“It was really just whether we could break them down. We had 65 per cent possession. I don’t know how many times we’ve had that, certainly not many.

“I think we had clear control, it was just whether we could find that goal that would open Cardiff up a little bit.”

