REPORT: Millwall 2-1 Cardiff City

By Alex Grace at The Den for NewsAtDen

STEVE Morison’s return to The Den ended in defeat as goals from Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett gave Millwall their second win in three home games.

The visitors did pull a goal back in injury-time through Joel Bagan to make it a nervy ending, but the Lions held on for just their second win of 2022.

Match details

Cardiff nearly took the lead in the eighth minute after a scramble in the box from a free-kick, but the ball was eventually smothered by Lions stopper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Pole was called into action mid-way through the half, parring away Joe Ralls’s effort.

Millwall finally mustered an shot in the 33rd minute. Oliver Burke was played through by Wallace, but Alex Smithies saved his effort before Jed Wallace curled the rebound over the bar.

The visitors started the second half the better side. Tommy Doyle’s shot towards goal looked to have been blocked by the hand of Jake Cooper but the referee awarded a corner instead.

Jordan Hugill then forced a save from Bialkowski.

Isaak Davies was the next to test Bialkowski from range before Hugill put the rebound wide.

The former West Ham man then missed a golden chance. He evaded the Millwall defence from a corner but headed over.

Wallace fired wide for Millwall as they looked to regain some control in the game as the hour-mark passed.

George Saville and Bennett were introduced to give the Lions more of an attacking threat.

The breakthrough finally came in the 72nd minute from a corner routine that Millwall had already attempted a few times previously, Scott Malone firing in a low corner for Wallace to stoop to powerfully head past Smithies.

The game was secured in the 83rd minute, with both substitutes combining as Saville lifted the ball to the back post and Bennett headed past Smithies.

Morison’s side did give the home faithful something to fret about as Bagan tapped in for his first senior goal.

But Millwall held on.

Takeaways

Unhappy return for Steve Morison

The Cardiff boss is one of Millwall’s most successful ever players. He scored 92 goals over his three spells and seven years in SE16 and he was given a warm welcome back to his former surroundings.

It was the first time he had returned since he left the club in the summer of 2019.

However, he would not have enjoyed seeing his side concede a very soft set-piece goal. Wallace was left all on his own with plenty of time and space to pick where he wanted to head the ball.

Morison would have been even more annoyed with the second, as his side’s defensive resolve disappeared.

Morison will also reflect that his side had chances to go in front. In the end, it was the Millwall fans ironically chanting ‘he’s one of our own’ as Morison headed down the tunnel after the full-time whistle.

Concern as Afobe pulls up

Towards the end of the game, Benik Afobe was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

On a day when the Lions could celebrate just a second win of the year, they were then concerned as their only recognised striker went off.

There will be lots of concern amongst the Lions management staff as Afobe looked in a lot of pain as he was replaced, but he at least he was able to walk off and hopefully that is a positive sign.

Time for a change in midfield?

Millwall have a good defence, which is something we have known for a long time. For the most part, it is solid and does not give many chances away.

But it is the midfield that is a real problem. There is a distinct lack of movement in the midfield two which leaves Afobe very isolated up front.

Billy Mitchell has been excellent for the majority of the season, and it has been wonderful seeing a young member of the academy come through and play for the side on a regular basis.

But neither Mitchell nor Maikel Kieftenbeld have really offered a goal threat. Whereas Saville came on and set up the second.

Millwall need more goals from that area, and more of an attacking purpose. Saville is surely pushing hard to start against QPR on Tuesday.

That lack of attacking spark in there is one of the reasons Millwall have fallen away from the play-off challenge.

At least Jed Wallace returned to the side, and as Rowett has mentioned he now has a much more attacking bench.

Bennett and Saville showed exactly how crucial that is.

Team news

Rowett made two changes to the side that lost at Fulham. Jed Wallace and Malone returned with Alex Pearce and Bennett dropping to the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell (Saville 68’), Kieftenbled; Burke (Bennett 68’), Afobe (Evans 80’), J Wallace.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Mahoney, Burey.

Booked: M Wallace (53’).

Image: Millwall FC