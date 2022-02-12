TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Cardiff City – Jed Wallace one of two Lions changes against Bluebirds

MILLWALL host Cardiff City at The Den on Saturday afternoon as they aim to climb back towards the top half of the table.

Steve Morison is back in SE16 for the first time since leaving in 2019 as the Bluebirds chase a fourth consecutive league win.

Team news

Lions manager Gary Rowett makes two changes from the 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Jed Wallace returns in place of Mason Bennett and Scott Malone is back from injury. He replaces Alex Pearce.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace; Burke, Afobe.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Saville, Bennett, Mahoney, Evans, Bury.