TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Cardiff City – Jed Wallace one of two Lions changes against Bluebirds
MILLWALL host Cardiff City at The Den on Saturday afternoon as they aim to climb back towards the top half of the table.
Steve Morison is back in SE16 for the first time since leaving in 2019 as the Bluebirds chase a fourth consecutive league win.
Team news
Lions manager Gary Rowett makes two changes from the 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Jed Wallace returns in place of Mason Bennett and Scott Malone is back from injury. He replaces Alex Pearce.
Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace; Burke, Afobe.
Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Saville, Bennett, Mahoney, Evans, Bury.
One change to the starting eleven – @sparkyharris11 replaces @isaakdavies77.
📺 @CardiffCityTV options ➡️ https://t.co/tOl4O4vJqf#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/dmswpvx7cZ
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 12, 2022