‘Hopefully they’ll boo me out!’ – Ex-Millwall captain Moro on reception he expects from Lions fans

CARDIFF City manager Steve Morison is prepared for a resumption of his love/hate relationship with Millwall fans on Saturday.

Morison, 38, returns to The Den for the first time as an opponent as the Bluebirds aim for a fourth consecutive league win.

The former Lions captain scored the winning goal against Bradford in the 2017 League One play-off final and then said the Millwall fans who invaded the pitch after the full-time whistle “ruined” the day for him.

Morison was asked in his pre-match press conference in Cardiff what kind of reception he expected.

“Bit of both, I reckon,” Morison replied. “In the warm-up it’ll be all good then as soon as the game starts it’ll be the usual stuff.

“Hopefully I can give fist pumps to the away fans and they’ll boo me out!”

“I loved it [as a player at Millwall]. I thrived off it. I loved the back-and-forth nature of the fans. They had a go at me, I had a go at them.

“I played on that edge and they helped me play on that edge.

“It will be surreal, but I’m sure I’ll feel that energy straight away.

“I don’t see why any home fans should be nice to the opposition team. You’re there to intimidate and help your team win a game of football.”

Morison sees similarities between Millwall and Cardiff.

He said: “Yeah, they are both very honest and industrial – hard-working football clubs.

“That has to be the bedrock of both football clubs. How that looks above that is different. It has to have that as a basic level.

“I’d like to think there will be a few more people through the door on Saturday and there will be an extra edge to it.

“I always enjoyed it and I hope my players will enjoy it.

“But I won’t enjoy it fully until we win the game.”

Morison picked out his favourite moment of his Millwall career.

“From an emotional point of view, that goal against Bradford at Wembley,” Morison said. “It was Roy of the Rovers stuff. We got there with the last kick of the season to get into the play-off mix.

“Then to score the winner in the 86th minute in front of 45,000 of your own fans was huge.

“I had a really good time there. Seven years over three periods. Seven good years.

“Play-off heartache, play-off success, good runs in the Championship, surviving relegation.

“All those things I did there stood me in good stead for being a good coach and manager now.

“I experienced a lot. You do speak to other people in the game you lean on, but I can say I’ve pretty much experienced everything in football, especially at this level.

“A lot of the things we lean on is personal experience. That’s one thing we’ve got in myself and the staff in the office.

“My experiences of Millwall have allowed me to have a lot of knowledge of what it requires to stay up, get promoted, consolidate, be loved, be hated. All of it.”

Cardiff are heading to South Bermondsey off the back of a 4-0 win at home to Peterborough.

Morison added: “We will have a game plan to beat Millwall. If we carry out the plan as we did against Posh and Nottingham Forest, the result should be positive.”

Image: Millwall FC