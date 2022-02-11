Championship preview: Millwall vs. Cardiff City – With attackers available, Lions to go 4-2-3-1?

DANIEL Ballard could return for Millwall against Cardiff City at The Den on Saturday.

Centre-back Ballard, 22, played the first 45 minutes of Millwall under-23s’ 2-0 defeat against Ipswich Town in their Professional Development league game at Calmont Road on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the on-loan Arsenal defender’s first competitive action since November 27. Ballard had an operation on his knee the week after that.

Luke Freeman is in line for his home debut after his loan move from Sheffield United on transfer deadline day. The midfielder came on as a substitute in the 3-0 defeat against Fulham on Tuesday, but that was only his second game since last September.

Millwall will welcome Steve Morison back to The Den for the first time since he left for Shrewsbury Town in the summer of 2019.

Morison, 38, has certainly been making an impact as a manager. After their 1-0 win at Barnsley, Morison was applauding the away support when he was barged by Tykes coach Joseph Laumann.

That led to a scuffle in the tunnel as Cardiff players rushed to stand up for their manager.

Far from playing it down, Morison played up the way his players steamed into the confrontation.

“I didn’t see any of their players running down the tunnel to protect their staff,” Morison said.

“It didn’t need to happen. I was just celebrating with our fans like I do with every away game we win.

“I didn’t know the guy [Laumann] was running down the touchline to greet me as I went down the tunnel.

“It was fantastic to see the reaction of our players. It shows how tight a group we are. It always looks worse than it is.”

Cardiff could have reported Millwall January targets, strikers Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu, in their side. Hugill has scored twice in four games since joining on loan from Norwich City and Ikpeazu twice in two games since his temporary move from Middlesbrough.

Scott Malone missed the game at Craven Cottage with a hamstring injury and is a doubt.

If Malone misses out then Alex Pearce could continue in the centre of defence with Murray Wallace playing left wing-back.

Alternatively, Lions boss Gary Rowett may leave Pearce out and add an extra attacker to his side, with Jed Wallace in line to start for the first time in two months.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; Burke, J Wallace, Bennett; Afobe.

Last meeting: Championship (August 21, 2021): Cardiff City 3-1 Millwall (Flint 66’, 70’, Morrison 83’; Afobe 76′).

Millwall: 5-3-2: 33 Bialkowski; 12 Romeo, 26 Ballard, 3 M Wallace, 5 Cooper (Mahoney, 74), 11 Malone; 28 Evans (Smith, 70), 6 Kieftenbeld, 17 Saville; 7 J Wallace, 23 Afobe.

