Versatile Millwall man on course for return next month – but boss wary of putting exact date on it

RYAN Leonard is on course to make a return to first-team action next month.

Leonard, 29, had an operation on his ankle in early December and was ruled out for three months.

The versatile Leonard, as well as Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw are the Lions’ current long-term absentees.

Daniel Ballard had surgery on his knee around the same time as Leonard and is back in full training ahead of potential involvement against Cardiff City this Saturday.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett doesn’t want to pencil in a specific return date for Leonard, particularly given his recent injury history. Leonard injured his ankle in February last season and was expected to return but he ended up missing the rest of the campaign.

But at the moment the expectation is he will be available next month.

“He was end of February, start of March,” Rowett said. “He’s had a few setbacks previously so with Lenny, Sheyi and Bradders we’re not quite so specific with their return dates.

“But we would certainly hope with all three of those to see some action before the end of the season.

“Lenny is anticipated as an end of February, start of March return. That’s if everything goes to plan, which of course it doesn’t always do.”

Image: Millwall FC