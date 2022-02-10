Millwall’s Gary Rowett on Moro’s Den return – and thoughts on Cardiff manager’s scrap at Barnsley

GARY Rowett believes Steve Morison will receive a good welcome back to his former club – but the current Lions boss is hoping his side spoil the ex-Millwall captain’s afternoon.

Rowett and Morison go head-to-head for the first time as managers when Morison brings his Cardiff side to The Den on Saturday.

Millwall are in the Championship because of Morison’s right boot, the former striker scoring the only goal in the League One play-off final against Bradford at Wembley in 2017.

Morison was a popular player at Millwall for his no-nonsense style as well as his no-nonsense attitude.

Morison scored 92 goals in 336 appearances across three spells with the Lions.

He moved to Shrewsbury Town when he left Millwall for the last time as a player in 2019 but retired that September.

Morison got his first big coaching job when he took over Cardiff’s under-23s when former Millwall manager Neil Harris was Bluebirds boss. Before he replaced Mick McCarthy first as caretaker and then full-time last November, Morison had led Cardiff’s Professional Development squad to 11 straight league wins this season.

Rowett and Morison have actually been in direct opposition on the pitch as players. And it was Morison’s Stevenage who came out on top, defeating Burton Albion 2-1 in the Conference in February 2007.

“I think it was snowing on the day. It was a horrendous day, I remember playing in the game,” Rowett recalled.

“I imagine Steve would have been quite early in his career and went on to have a very good career.

“I’ve not come across Steve before [in coaching]. He’s obviously a person that people at Millwall speak highly of because of his affiliation with the club and his career here.

“I’m sure he’ll be welcomed back, I’m sure a lot of people will want to say hello to him.

“But, he’s the opposition manager and we have to concentrate on trying to make sure he doesn’t have a good afternoon coming back.

“I think it’s important you recognise what people have done for clubs. Everyone would realise Steve was a very good player for this club and scored a lot of really, really important goals.”

Morison – who once said a Leicester City player ducked out of taking a throw-in because he was afraid of getting too close to The Den crowd – has not become any less abrasive as a manager.

After Cardiff’s recent 1-0 win at Barnsley, Tykes coach Joseph Laumann took exception to Morison celebrating with his own fans as he walked towards the tunnel. Laumann barged Morison and the Cardiff manager responded by grabbing his assailant’s collar.

Rowett saw no problem with Morison’s actions.

Rowett said: “Yeah, I saw that, it’s the sort of thing that happens when you’re a manager, it’s an emotional game. Emotions run high, especially if you’ve won the game in a very tight, competitive match.

“I’ve had a million and one scenarios like that as a manager throughout my career. It just shows passion, it shows people care. It might not be what everyone wants to see but for me there is no problem whatsoever.”

Main image: Cardiff City FC