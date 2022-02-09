‘Spot on’ – Millwall Professional Development boss on Arsenal defender’s return to competitive action

MILLWALL under-23 boss Kevin Nugent praised Daniel Ballard’s impact as the on-loan Arsenal defender made his competitive comeback after more than two months out following knee surgery.

Ballard played the first 45 minutes of the Lions’ 2-0 defeat against Ipswich Town in their Professional Development League game at Calmont Road on Tuesday.

“It was great to have Dan involved today,” Nugent said on Millwall’s website. “He’s had 45 minutes for us now and his performance and attitude was spot on. It was good to see him back.”

Millwall had to play most of the second half with 10 men after a straight red card was shown to Tyrese Briscoe.

Nugent added: “It was a tough game, conditions weren’t good, neither were the pitch or the ball.

“We said at half-time that it was a game where you need to find a way not to lose it. The sending-off didn’t help us, but it boils down to conceding a poor goal again.

“After we go 1-0 down, we wanted to stay in the game, be patient and wait to create a chance. With the second goal, we’ve put everyone in the box and they’ve countered us and scored.

“We can’t complain with that one, we were really going for it and there wasn’t even a chance to kick off afterwards.”

Millwall: Wright; Walker, Tiensia, Ballard (Okoli 46), Muller, Topalloj, Davis, O’Brien, Briscoe, Abdulmalik (Leahy 69; Babajide 87), Allen.

Substitutes not used: Gillmore, Smith.

Image: Millwall FC