Millwall defender set to be a doubt for Cardiff City clash after he misses defeat at Fulham
SCOTT Malone missed Millwall’s 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night with a hamstring injury.
Murray Wallace started at left wing-back with Alex Pearce coming into the middle of a back three and Jake Cooper moving to the left.
The Lions host Steve Morison’s Cardiff City at The Den on Saturday.
Millwall manager Gary Rowett said: “He might be back for Saturday, but maybe not.”
Come on the boys !! @MillwallFC
— Scott Malone (@ScottyMalone28) February 8, 2022
