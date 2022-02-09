Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Millwall defender set to be a doubt for Cardiff City clash after he misses defeat at Fulham

John Kelly

SCOTT Malone missed Millwall’s 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night with a hamstring injury. 

Murray Wallace started at left wing-back with Alex Pearce coming into the middle of a back three and Jake Cooper moving to the left.

The Lions host Steve Morison’s Cardiff City at The Den on Saturday.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett said: “He might be back for Saturday, but maybe not.”

Image: Millwall FC

John Kelly

(@jkelly1882)