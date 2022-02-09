Millwall boss pleased with more attacking options – but he makes key point after Fulham defeat

GARY Rowett is pleased to have more attacking options available – but said it’s “no good on paper” as he challenged his side to prove it on the pitch.

Millwall were beaten 3-0 by Fulham on Tuesday night, their fourth defeat in six league games this year.

Rowett has Jed Wallace back available, and Luke Freeman made his debut at Craven Cottage after moving on loan from Sheffield United.

Millwall also added Oliver Burke to their squad from the Blades.

Rowett hopes he will have those attacking players available for the rest of the season after injuries to Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo.

“We certainly haven’t had an awful lot of luck in terms of losing key players at key moments in the season,” Rowett said.

“Tom Bradshaw gets on his best run of scoring form for a while and gets injured. Sheyi Ojo finds probably the best form he’s had, gets injured.

“So you’re always playing catch-up with players that perhaps aren’t quite match fit.

“I thought Oli Burke tonight showed in some moments how electric he can be.

“Jed comes on and gives you that little bit of spark. I thought Mason [Bennett], Benik [Afobe], there were little moments when we just need to do a little bit more.

“But it shows we’ve got good options. Luke Freeman coming on, it’s given him a taste.

“I think we’ve got a good squad, it’s probably the strongest we’ve had. But, that’s fine, we’ve got to start winning games of football and win games with a little bit more regularity.

“It’s no good having a good squad on paper, you’ve got to prove it week-in, week-out.

“I’m excited to see some of the options and we can play in slightly different ways than we have been able to before.”

It was only Freeman’s second appearance since September. Rowett was asked how long it would take the midfielder to be fully match fit.

Rowett said: “It’s difficult to know, he’d been out of the game in terms of match days and match minutes. It usually takes you three, four, five games before you get up to the level.

“I think Burkey has been the same, he got to 75 minutes and we just took him out of the firing line to put on someone a little bit fresher. But I know he will be better in those last moments to be able to keep him on.

“Mason has done better physically in terms of keeping going for longer in games.

“Options in this division are what win you games. But certainly those options have to go and produce when they get the opportunities.”

Image: Millwall FC