Millwall’s Gary Rowett has challenge for squad with 17 games to go – and points to Mitrovic as example

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett wants his side to be more “ruthless” in the remainder of the season and avoid being a “mediocre” Championship side.

Rowett pointed to the example of Aleksandar Mitrovic who scored twice in Fulham’s 3-0 win over the Lions on Tuesday to take his goal tally for club and country this season to 33 in 34 games.

Millwall have lost four of their six league games but Rowett feels the side are not getting the results their performances have deserved.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Rowett said. “If you come to places like this and you just get turned over in a game when you’re never in it, then I think you can accept it.

“But the last six or seven games, five of them I would say have been really good performances and we haven’t got the points we perhaps warrant.

“But it’s the Championship. If you look at Mitrovic, for all the niggly aspects that happen in the game, he’s a winner, he’s ruthless. He knows how to win games and make those moments count, that’s why he’s scored so many goals and why he’s as good as any striker that’s ever been in the Championship.

“What we’ve got to do is show the same kind of ruthlessness when we get those moments, because we have those moments, we have those chances.

“We’ve got 17 games to go. We’ve got bit of a choice, really, do we just want to be a mediocre, average Championship team, which I think would be a bit unfair because we’re better than that, or are we prepared to show in those moments what we’ve got to do to win the game?”

Rowett was asked if having someone like Mitrovic in your team is the difference.

He said: “Of course if you have Mitrovic it could be a different story because you don’t have to play as well to win games.

“That’s why the top teams buy the top players, they’re the players that make the difference. If you look at Mitrovic, [Dominic] Solanke, [Ben] Brereton at the moment, clearly they are the players that are defining the top teams and where the top teams are.

“Of course you have to have a team around that and it would be unfair just to say that Fulham are a team of Mitrovic, they have lots of good players.

“But, those moments turn okay performances into winning performances.”

