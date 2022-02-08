Millwall boss discusses defeat to Fulham – and how he felt score didn’t reflect Lions’ performance

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett felt the scoreline in Fulham’s 3-0 win over his side at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night was harsh.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice either side of the break before Bobby Decordova-Reid added a third three minutes from time.

Mason Bennett, Benik Afobe and Jed Wallace missed chances for the visitors, who stay eight points off sixth.

Rowett was asked if he felt his side’s performance wasn’t reflected in the result.

“I think so. I think we performed really well for large parts of the game,” Rowett said. “We’ve made the best side in the division and the best attacking quality in the division by far a little bit uncomfortable at points in the game.

“If you take the third goal out, it’s two yards offside, it’s a clear offside, Fulham don’t need any help in those situations, they’ve got really good, clinical players.

“At 2-0 we have some absolutely clear chances. If we take them we’ve got a chance of at least taking something out of the game at a very difficult place.

“I felt there were large parts of it that were really promising but of course when you lose a game 3-0 your feeling is disappointment at the end.

“But I agree, I don’t think that was a fair reflection of the performance.

“The Jed chance, the Benik chance as well, just needs a little bit of composure to find a finish. Mason has one not long before that also.

“It’s those moments, isn’t it? If you look at their chances in open play you could argue that we created clearer chances.

“The first one is a breakaway from our set-piece and we defend it badly, you don’t leave Mitrovic unmarked, there are two players who should mark him. It’s a very poor goal from our perspective.

“The second one is a set-piece, it gets put back into the box and we don’t deal with it. Again, I’d expect our players to be able to deal that, we’re a physical team, a strong team. We can’t give goals away in those scenarios.

“The third goal was two yards offside, it was very, very clear.”

