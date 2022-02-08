Fulham manager outlines how he epxtects Millwall to play in huge Craven Cottage test for Lions

FULHAM boss Marco Silva has warned his players Millwall will try to cause problems for the hosts with direct football.

Silva expects the Lions to play “long ball, second ball” when the sides meet at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

Fulham flew out of the blocks in the first meeting between the sides this season, scoring twice in the first eight minutes before Benik Afobe pulled one back with three minutes left.

The Cottagers have won four and drawn one of their five league games in 2022 – scoring 23 goals – but were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the weekend.

“From 6pm on Saturday we started to change the mindset, to regroup again,” Silva said on Fulham’s official website. “That game is already gone, it was a good moment for us to show our quality, to fight to keep our place in the FA Cup. We lost it, and now it’s a new game.

“We’re facing a team who will show a big respect for what we are doing so far, but at the same time they want to match us and create problems for us with their style and the way they like to play.

“We have to play with full focus every time. They are a team that doesn’t need many things to create problems for you – long ball, second ball, they can create problems for you, and you always have to be fully focused and match them.

“And we will play in our way with the ball, express ourselves like we have done so far, with quality and intensity. We may have to be patient as well, and we will do our best to win the football match.

“When we played there [at the Den] in the first half of the season, our third game of the season, it was a really important moment for us.

“The way we played from kick-off, we made a big, big impact on the pitch with our quality, our intensity.

“Millwall as a team is really tough in all the challenges, all the duels, but we did fantastically against them.

“There is big room to improve. I won’t say to you everything that we should improve, but there are many things.

“I think the second half of the City match is a good example. We did so well during the first half, had some brilliant moments, but we couldn’t do it again in the second half after the third goal.

“That is a good example of something we can improve, but looking at the Championship, we have many, many things we can improve as a collective, to get us to a different level.

“Players who are not playing as many games as they expected, we have to create the conditions for them to match and compete with the others.

“Big fights will come for us, and we must keep improving to be at our best level, because it will be tough until the end of the season.”

